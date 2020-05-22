News
US demands immediate review of WHO response to pandemic
US demands immediate review of WHO response to pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States called on the World Health Organization to immediately begin investigating the source of the COVID-19, as well as reviewing WHO’s response to the pandemic, Reuters reported.

The WHO Executive Board, consisting of 34 member states, including the US, held a three-hour session on Friday.

Admiral Brett P. Giroir, US Assistant Secretary for Health, told the board in a statement: “As President Trump just made clear in his May 18 letter to Director-General Tedros, there is no time to waste to begin on the reforms needed to ensure such a pandemic never happens again. 

“We applaud the call for an impartial, independent, and comprehensive review to be undertaken in consultation with Member States and urge that work begin now,” he said.

In turn, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that since the onset of coronavirus, the organization has worked continuously, informing all member states about the evolution of coronavirus and providing technical recommendations.

“WHO has worked day and night to coordinate the global response at all three levels of the organisation, providing technical advice, catalysing political solidarity, mobilising resources, coordinating resources and much more,” he said. 

“So far almost $800 million has been pledged or received towards WHO’s appeal for COVID-19 programmes, leaving a gap of just over $900 million,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
