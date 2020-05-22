News
Saturday
May 23
Armenian human rights activist provides details about attack on advocate's family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan responded to the attack on advocate Tigran Atanesyan’s family and wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“I just talked to advocate Tigran Atanesyan. In regard to the incident, I am authorized to say the following: A couple of hooligans obscenely used swear words and threatened his wife and minor children near Atanesyan’s apartment when the advocate wasn’t home. They continued even when Atanesyan came home, but failed to barge into the apartment since the door was a metal door. However, they did try to hit the advocate’s 7-year-old son from the window. The attack was stopped only after the police arrived. A report is being prepared.

Atanesyan will give more clarifications during a press conference tomorrow.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
