Saturday
May 23
Saturday
May 23
Vitaly Balasanyan and Justice Party of Artsakh MPs meet parliament's speaker
Vitaly Balasanyan and Justice Party of Artsakh MPs meet parliament's speaker
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The hero of Artsakh, General Vitaly Balasanyan, Justice Party of Artsakh MPs, and its members met with the Karabakh parliament's speaker Artur Tovmasyan, the party said on its Facebook.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the security of Artsakh, the negotiation process, and other issues.

The Justice Party of Artsakh once again reaffirmed its position, noting that as an opposition force it will be consistent in the implementation of all its program points, and will also control the legality and effectiveness of programs implemented by the authorities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
