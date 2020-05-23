Meeting held led by Armenian PM on COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian government led by PM Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on anti-crisis measures aimed at neutralizing the COVID-19 effects, the government's press service reported.

During the meeting, the current situation related to the COVID-19 spread in Armenia, statistics of confirmed cases, and general dynamics were touched upon.

Issues related to the implementation of control to comply with the rules imposed by the commandant’s office and the prevention of COVID-19 were also discussed.

An exchange of views on preventive measures took place. In this context, the importance of wearing protective masks and broad public awareness in this direction was noted.

Summing up the work done, the PM gave instructions to the responsible persons following the discussion.