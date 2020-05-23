News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 24
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Meeting held led by Armenian PM on COVID-19 pandemic
Meeting held led by Armenian PM on COVID-19 pandemic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian government led by PM Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on anti-crisis measures aimed at neutralizing the COVID-19 effects, the government's press service reported.

During the meeting, the current situation related to the COVID-19 spread in Armenia, statistics of confirmed cases, and general dynamics were touched upon.

Issues related to the implementation of control to comply with the rules imposed by the commandant’s office and the prevention of COVID-19 were also discussed.

An exchange of views on preventive measures took place. In this context, the importance of wearing protective masks and broad public awareness in this direction was noted.

Summing up the work done, the PM gave instructions to the responsible persons following the discussion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK PM aide accused of quarantine violation: He travels 400 km to visit his parents
Cummings, in turn, denies having committed any violation...
 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik
The provincial governor informed…
 Spain to mourn pandemic victims for 10 days
Spain has recorded 234.8 thousand COVID-19 cases...
 Man, 96, beats COVID-19, is discharged from Yerevan hospital
“Let everyone be healthy, careful, and attentive,” Grandpa Seryozha said as he went home…
 Gamkrelidze says Armenian health minister's doubts over Georgian COVID-19 statistics are 'non-diplomatic'
He doubts that Torosyan could make such a statement...
 Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women aged 54 and 86, man aged 74
The Ministry of Health informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos