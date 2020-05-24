News
Armenia PM: Companies failing to follow safety rules will be closed down
Armenia PM: Companies failing to follow safety rules will be closed down
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


The Armenian government needs to set the strictest control over observance of safety rules within companies and enterprises, industrial enterprises and companies operating in the service sector. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today, stating that the government will lead a punitive policy and explain to people that they need to be careful.

“We prefer to explain things to people. We will also apply certain administrative leverages, and all factories and companies that fail to observe safety rules, will be cruelly closed down, and I have instructed to close them down for a month and announce the names of the offenders,” he said.

Pashinyan also presented the results of a study stating that the number of coronavirus cases can be reduced, if people wear face masks the right way. He added that everyone must wear face masks, including store clerks and customers, and face masks must also be worn in cars when there is more than one person.

The Prime Minister stated that citizens can also use masks made from cloth at home since there are many citizens who complain that they can’t afford face masks.
