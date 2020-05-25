There was fight involving head of Armenia’s Kajaran and about 20 people

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has issued a clarification on the criminal case into the abduction of a person in Kajaran town.
Accordingly, during the investigation of this criminal case, it was found out that by the call of the head of Kajaran community, on April 26, he and about 20 people gathered to clarify the circumstances of the dispute between. G.M. and his friend K. T., and during which a fight took place.
On April 29, of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine employees B. H., his brother L. H., as well as Kh. M. and M. S. abducted by Sh. M., took him to the area of a company, and beat him, together with A. H. and G. M.
Then, they took him to a house in Agarak and owned by A.P., where he was beaten again, but which was intervened by SH. M.'s brother, G.M. and A.P., as well as several unidentified persons, as a result which the fight stopped.
During the investigation of this criminal case, a large amount of marijuana was found during the search of A.P.'s residence.
On May 24, Kh. M., M. S., L. H and A.P. were detained.
The investigation continues.