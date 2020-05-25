Public catering establishments opening in Greece since May 25

Restaurants, cafes, bars, and other catering establishments will open in Greece from May 25 amid the next phase of lifting the COVID-19 restrictive measures, TASS reported.
Trips to all Greek islands are allowed from May 25 along with yachting, while separate sports facilities - in particular regional pools - will open as well.
According to the deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias, the epidemiological data on COVID-19 in the country are favorable, and the recommendations that specialists and officials give to the population and business are generally respected.