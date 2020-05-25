News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Public catering establishments opening in Greece since May 25
Public catering establishments opening in Greece since May 25
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Restaurants, cafes, bars, and other catering establishments will open in Greece from May 25 amid the next phase of lifting the COVID-19 restrictive measures, TASS reported.

Trips to all Greek islands are allowed from May 25 along with yachting, while separate sports facilities - in particular regional pools - will open as well.

According to the deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias, the epidemiological data on COVID-19 in the country are favorable, and the recommendations that specialists and officials give to the population and business are generally respected.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan theater actress who died Sunday had coronavirus
Karine Burnazyan was born on January 14, 1959 in Yerevan…
 47 patients with COVID-19 undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 9 deaths reported
Currently, self-isolation is indicated for...
 Economic competition protection commission: Margin component of rise in Armenia face mask prices is worrying
The price of importing medical masks has risen almost 10 times in the country…
 Czech Republic lifts mandatory use of masks in public places
They were able to successfully cope with the pandemic in the country...
 Georgia MP to Armenia health minister: Aren't you ashamed?
Lawmaker Zviad Kvatchantiradze made a Facebook post…
 Armenia woman, 31, with coronavirus suddenly dies 5 days after giving birth
The Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos