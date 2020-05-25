News
Monday
May 25
News
Monday
May 25
Another case of coronavirus is confirmed in Karabakh
Another case of coronavirus is confirmed in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – Another person in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has tested positive for COVID-19. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this Monday from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

The infected person is from Shahumyan Region, from the circle of the contact of the confirmed case there, lives alone, but was self-isolated before the disease was confirmed.

Thus, 34 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Artsakh.

But three more citizens have recovered this disease. There are a total of 13 recoveries thus far, and no deaths.

The isolation of 72 citizens continues, and 725 samples have been sent to Armenia for testing.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
