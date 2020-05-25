News
Monday
May 25
News
Monday
May 25
Yerevan theater actress who died Sunday had coronavirus
Yerevan theater actress who died Sunday had coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

YEREVAN. – It was conformed that Karine Burnazyan, an actress of Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan who died on Sunday, had COVID-19.

Karo Shahbazyan, the director of the theater, told Armenpress that one of Burnazyan's relatives had informed him about it. "She [Burnazyan] had other diseases—such as heart failure, diabetes, and so on. She was constantly being treated. Burnazyan had not left the house for several months. She was already feeling very ill even before the spread of the coronavirus. She often called an ambulance," Shahbazyan said.

According to him, since no autopsy is conducted if COVID-19 is confirmed, it is impossible to say exactly what caused the death of the actress.

Karine Burnazyan was born on January 14, 1959 in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
