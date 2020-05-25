Armenian opposition party leader: Authorities can't force us to change our political course

During a press conference at the National Assembly today, leader of Bright Armenia Party and head of the homonymous parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said the faction was waiting for a political evaluation following the brawl that took place in parliament, but there was no evaluation, and the faction’s criticism was viewed as sabotage.
According to him, by not giving a political evaluation, the ruling alliance legitimized sabotage. “It is safe to say that the incumbent authorities have completely deviated from the values of the revolution and are disrespecting the political opposition,” Marukyan stressed.
Commenting on the legal aspect of the brawl between him and deputy of the My Step Alliance Sasun Mikayelyan, Marukyan stated that even though he and Mikayelyan were summoned to the Special Investigation Service to give explanations, the Special Investigation Service refused to institute a criminal case. “Legal procedures weren’t implemented in the subtext of rule of law. If members of the opposition are exposed to violence, it turns out that this isn’t a problem. However, things would be different, if the same thing happened to the incumbent authorities. In essence, we’re dealing with justification of violence,” Marukyan said, adding that the incumbent authorities can’t intimidate the political party and force it to change its political course.