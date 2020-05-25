China warns US on countermeasures amid trade threats against Hong Kong

China warned the US it would take all necessary measures to protect its interests after a senior White House adviser said that Washington could revoke Hong Kong's special trade privileges if China approves a new tough security law, AFP reported.
China plans to pass a law that prohibits subversion and rebellion in Hong Kong.
US national security advisor Robert O'Brien warned that the new law could cost the city preferential trade status with the US.
The Chinese MFA said the US "no right to criticise and interfere."
"What laws, how, and when Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region) should legislate are entirely within the scope of China's sovereignty," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. "If the US insists on hurting China's interests, China will have to take every necessary measure to counter and oppose this," he added.
O'Brien’s comments came amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing - and a day after Chinese FM Wang Yi warned that the two countries seemed to be "at the brink of a new Cold War."