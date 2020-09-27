News
Armenia defense minister: Our response will be as coarse as ever
Armenia defense minister: Our response will be as coarse as ever
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has issued the following message:

“Dear compatriots,

Early this morning, in gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations for the settlement of the conflict, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the Karabakhi-Azerbaijani forces through the use of missiles and aircraft, targeting the military posts of the Defense Army and the peaceful settlements of Artsakh. Thus, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of the military operations.

At this moment, with resolute counterattack, the Defense Army of Artsakh is suspending all attempts of the enemy to advance and is making the enemy suffer dire casualties.

As the guarantor of the security of Artsakh, the Armed Forces of Armenia are ready to provide any assistance to ensure security of the population of Artsakh.

It is already clear that the Azerbaijani authorities have not learned lessons from the inglorious defeats of the past and have, once again, overestimated their potential, and I am certain they will be strictly punished for that.

This venture will cause dire consequences for the enemy. Our response will be as coarse as ever. The Armenian army possesses all the necessary resources to crush the enemy encroaching against our homeland once again.

Dear compatriots, friends-in-combat,

All the victories of our past have been shaped through unity. I am certain that, at this crucial moment, we will meet our objective through unity and with honor, giving a lesson to the enemy who only understands the language of force.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
