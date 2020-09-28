Armenia Internet Governance Council condemns Internet shutdowns in Azerbaijan

The Internet Governance Council of the Republic of Armenia has issued the following statement:
On 27 September 2020, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan reported on the introduction of restrictions on the Internet supply in the country to avoid potential provocations. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Internet users also mention the widespread blocking of social networks.
The Internet Governance Council (IGC) strictly condemns these steps that hinder the freedom of the Internet, the dissemination of information, and the freedom of expression. In the context of the hostilities by Azerbaijan unleashed in the morning of 27 September 2020, the people of Azerbaijan should be able to receive reliable and comprehensive information both from local and international information sources, and not be deprived of the opportunity to form an unbiased opinion or a forum to express it.
The IGC calls for abolishing the Internet restrictions in Azerbaijan that violate the fundamental human right to freedom of information and expression.
The IGC also calls for the international community, working in the sphere of freedom of the Internet and Internet Governance – The Internet Society, ICANN, RIPE NCC, Facebook, and Google – to express their position on the Internet restrictions in Azerbaijan, and similar actions, violating fundamental human rights and freedoms.