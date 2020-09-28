News
Karabakh FM: OSCE Minsk Group remains the only acceptable format
Karabakh FM: OSCE Minsk Group remains the only acceptable format
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During a briefing held this evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Masis Mayilyan said he had no information about the possible discussion on the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh at the UN.

“I don’t have such information. Artsakh’s position is the following: the only format for settlement of the conflict is under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. On the contrary, Azerbaijan has always tried to move the issue to other instances,” the minister stated, adding that there is no point in holding discussions beyond this format, especially since there was a time when the UN authorized the Minsk Group.
