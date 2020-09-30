News
Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan has 790 casualties, 1,900 wounded servicemen
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Persistent battles continued along the length of almost the entire border throughout the day, and the battles in the Northern and Southern directions were particularly heated. The units of the Armenian army led heated battles and made major achievements. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference today.

“Overall, right from the start of the war, Azerbaijan has lost 790 servicemen, 180 of which were killed in the direction of Karvachar where rather heated and difficult battles took place. Azerbaijan has about 1,900 wounded servicemen. The Armenian army units struck 137 tanks and armored vehicles of the adversary with various anti-tank measures. The Armenian army also destroyed 72 UAVs, 7 helicopters and one plane of the adversary. The battles continue, our armed forces are clearly completing their tasks. All the attacks of the adversary are being thwarted, making the adversary suffer losses,” he said.

Hovhannisyan added that today was unprecedented in the sense that the Vardenis town of the Republic of Armenia was attacked.

“The adversary attacked with missiles and combat UAVs. Today we showed scenes from Vardenis in which one can see how peaceful civilians, civilian infrastructures, a bus, a water pipeline in the village are targeted,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
