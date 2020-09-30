Artsakh Defense Army: All attempts of Azerbaijan to improve tactical initiative in its favor failed

Military battles continued throughout the night in all directions of the frontline of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The Artsakh Defense Army informs Armenian-NEWS.am that more intense fighting took place in the north and northeastern parts. All attempts of Azerbaijan to improve the tactical initiative in its favor have failed.
The adversary has considerable losses of weapons, military equipment, and manpower. Azerbaijan, using missile and artillery systems, reconnaissance drones and attack drones, also targeted civilians. Two of its attack UAVs were hit by the air defense forces of Artsakh, over the skies of capital Stepanakert.
At the moment, hostilities continue in all directions.