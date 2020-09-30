Karabakh presidential spokesman: We will never target Azerbaijan settlements

MFA: Artsakh Republic’s international recognition will become international community’s collective contribution

Artsakh presidential spokesperson: Defense Army might not be satisfied with just regaining former positions

Karabakh presidential spokesman: There are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD representative: Adversary is active in north of Artsakh

Premier: Armenia not going to apply to CSTO yet

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry attributes number of own losses per day to Armenian forces

Artsakh Defense Army: All attempts of Azerbaijan to improve tactical initiative in its favor failed

PM: Armenia not considering possibility of bringing international peacekeepers to Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia MOD representative: We carry out operations typical of 5th generation wars

Azerbaijan UAVs downed in Stepanakert airspace at night (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan army continues to suffer loss of manpower (VIDEO)

Armenia MOD spokesperson: There is exchange of artillery fire along entire length of Karabakh front

UN Security Council calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately cease hostilities

Armenia PM: It is war of dictatorship against democracy

ECHR decision on Artsakh

Nikol Pashinyan in interview with BBC: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia face serious threat

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan has 790 casualties, 1,900 wounded servicemen

Karabakh State Minister: Risks of food crisis are ruled out

OSCE reiterates appeal to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Holy See: Armenian people face danger of new genocide due to Turkey

US Senator Andreas Borgeas: Despicable Azeri attacks on Armenian people must be strongly condemned

Zakharova: Russia notes large-scale intensification of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan has over 500 casualties

US Senator calls on Trump administration to stop providing military aid to Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has to accept formula - Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution

Armenia FM sends letter to UN Secretary-General, says Azerbaijani aggression was pre-planned

Armenia PM: High-ranking Turkish servicemen are in Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: Latest news as of 29.09.2020

Baroness Cox statement on the escalation of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Joe Biden: US must demand that Turkey stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Razm.info: Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 combat UAV circling around Gyumri Shirak airport

Russian internal and foreign affairs deputy ministers meet with Armenia Ambassador and Armenian NGO president

Armenia parliament speaker: This war will end with the destruction of the Azerbaijani army

Karabakh President receives Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan

Russian MP calls on keeping Saakashvili away from Karabakh topic

Armenia ready to host session of EEU Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on October 9

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Turkish and German FMs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Ali Rabei: Iran, Turkey and Russia can help Yerevan and Baku reach peace

BREAKING NEWS on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 84 soldiers killed, Azerbaijan shells Armenian villages

Ambassador: Yerevan might address CSTO after Turkey shot down Armenia's SU-25

Armenia Security Council Secretary presents Karabakh situation to Belarusian and Tajik counterparts

European Parliament Vice-President condemns Azerbaijan's hostilities against civilians

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia and Artsakh will give an adequate response

Karabakh Defense Army apologizes to families of 3 servicemen, says they are alive and serving

France continuing efforts to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh with US and Russia

Armenia PM decides not to send delegation to Russia

Cars of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ambassadors to Russia parked near MFA building in Moscow

Armenia MOD: Turkey's F-16 shoots down Armenian army's SU-25, pilot heroically dies

Dollar gains value in Armenia

MOD representative: Turkey is directly implementing aggression against Armenia

Armenia 1st President makes statement

Armenia PM decides to cancel visit of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to Artsakh

Armenia Representative to CSTO: We will use appropriate military-political mechanisms

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan loses 12 tanks in 3 hours

Kremlin spokesman calls on to discuss situation in Karabakh within CSTO

Karabakh Defense Army releases video showing how Armenian troops shoot down adversary's helicopter

168.am: Ex-defense minister asks Armenian authorities to come to Armenia and leave for Artsakh

OSCE Permanent Council to discuss escalation of tension at Karabakh conflict zone

About 250 Armenia NGOs statements submitted to UN Council

Armenia PM recalls his deputy from leave

Political scientist: Russia-Armenians collecting humanitarian aid, recruiting volunteers

Ombudsman: Villages of Armenia’s Vardenis region are under Azerbaijan shelling since morning

Iranian MFA denies information on activities of IRGC in Saudi Arabia

Karabakh Ombudsman meets with ICRC Mission head

Armenia MOD representative: Our artillerymen master art of striking tanks with grenade launchers

Karabakh Defense Army: Serviceman Vahagn Takhmazyan is alive and continues to complete tasks

UN Human Rights Commissioner urges an immediate end to the fighting

Armenian community of Glendale protests against Azerbaijan's aggression (VIDEO)

Saudi Arabia following, with great concern, developments in Karabakh conflict zone

France intends to activate OSCE Minsk Group

Turkish diplomat says Turkey has sent jihadists to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenia

Kremlin urges countries not to add “fuel” to Karabakh conflict “fire”

Armenia and Russia Security Councils' Secretaries discuss situation on Karabakh border

Armenian armed forces down another Azerbaijan military drone

World oil prices are falling

Pompeo calls for end to violence in Karabakh

ARF-D members marching towards UN Office in Yerevan (LIVE)

Iran dismisses reports of arms shipments to Armenia through its territory

Ambassador to Armenia: Russia seeks to prevent destabilizing external influences on Karabakh conflict

US Senator expresses support for Armenia, Artsakh

Serbia President calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan for peaceful settlement of crisis

Artsakh Defense Army downs 2 Azerbaijan helicopters

Armenia MOD representative: Our armored vehicle losses are incomparable with those of Azerbaijan

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan “reports” that Martuni military unit is neutralized is disinformation

MOD: Armenia territory has been targeted by Azerbaijan from very first minute

MFA: Civilian killed by adversary’s shelling of Armenia’s Vardenis

Artsakh Defense Army: Adversary has suffered large loss of manpower

MOD: Azerbaijan shelling villages of Armenia’s Vardenis

Reuters: Turkey sending Syrian militants to assist Azerbaijan

An Azerbaijan military helicopter has just been downed, says Armenia MOD representative

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan is using TOS, Smerch weapons

Armenia MOD: Fierce battles took place all night

MOD representative: Civilian bus on fire in Armenia’s Vardenis after being hit by Azerbaijan drone

US Congressman Linda Sanchez condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Karabakh

MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis

Armenia MOD footage shows how Artsakh army repels Azerbaijan military attack

327 new cases of coronavirus infection registered in Armenia per day

Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again