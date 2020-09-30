News
German-Armenians hold rally in Berlin, submit letter to Angela Merkel
German-Armenians hold rally in Berlin, submit letter to Angela Merkel
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

With the flags of the Republic of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and signs reading “Stop Aliyev”, “Peace For Karabakh”, “Stop Azerbaijan’s Aggression”, several hundreds of Armenians held a rally in defense of the Armenian people and Nagorno-Karabakh near the residence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today.

The rally was organized by the Central Council of German-Armenians and the German Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church.

A letter presenting the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and demands to the German government was submitted to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“We demand that the German federal government 1. Unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s offensive and its violation of human rights, 2. Impact the Turkish government to restrain the authorities of this country for their policy, 3. Call on Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table for a peaceful resolution of the conflict that will favor people and the whole region,” the letter reads.
