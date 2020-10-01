NATO creates military mechanism for resolving conflicts between Greece and Turkey

Following a series of technical meetings between Greek and Turkish military officials at NATO headquarters in Brussels on October 1, a bilateral military conflict resolution mechanism was established.
The mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean. It includes the creation of a hotline between Greece and Turkey to facilitate the resolution of conflicts at sea or in the air, the Alliance said in a statement.
The military-technical talks to resolve the conflict, which began in early September, were initiated by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg following high-level contacts with Greece and Turkey.kdneq please