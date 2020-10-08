News
Thursday
October 08
Armenian minister of EEC on situation of transport of Russia citizens in Armenia and in other EEU member states
Armenian minister of EEC on situation of transport of Russia citizens in Armenia and in other EEU member states
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The situation regarding the transport of citizens of the Russian Federation in Armenia is no different from the situation regarding the transport of citizens in other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The restrictions on the transport of citizens are only linked to the epidemiological picture.

Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board and Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), told reporters today.

“I don’t think the situations are different, taking into consideration the fact that Aeroflot’s airplanes don’t fly to Minsk, Nursultan and Bishkek very often than they do to Yerevan,” he stated.

In his turn, member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for Technical Regulations Victor Nazarenko explained that the issue will be discussed during tomorrow’s session of the Intergovernmental Council.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
