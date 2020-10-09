News
Armenia MOD representative: I'm in Hadrut right now and, for some reason, I only see Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“I am in Hadrut right now and, for some reason, I only see Armenians.”

Earlier, Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan had written the following on his Facebook page: “The subsequent phantasmagoria of Ilham Aliyev according to whom Hadrut has been allegedly seized is as far from the reality as the terrified Azerbaijani troops are from Hadrut, that is, tens of kilometers.”
