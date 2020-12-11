Armenia health ministry conducts forensic medicine expert examinations of 2,996 bodies of servicemen

The Ministry of Health of Armenia has conducted forensic medicine expert examinations of the bodies of 2,996 servicemen who were killed during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Since the beginning of the war, the ministry has taken a total of 1,816 DNA samples from relatives and 993 DNA samples from bodies for identification and recognition of the bodies. As of December 10, 256 samples from relatives and 541 samples of bodies are being examined,” Nikoghosyan said, adding that, to date, 302 bodies have been identified after forensic-genetic testing.
Testing and identification continue.