News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia health ministry conducts forensic medicine expert examinations of 2,996 bodies of servicemen
Armenia health ministry conducts forensic medicine expert examinations of 2,996 bodies of servicemen
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Health of Armenia has conducted forensic medicine expert examinations of the bodies of 2,996 servicemen who were killed during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Since the beginning of the war, the ministry has taken a total of 1,816 DNA samples from relatives and 993 DNA samples from bodies for identification and recognition of the bodies. As of December 10, 256 samples from relatives and 541 samples of bodies are being examined,” Nikoghosyan said, adding that, to date, 302 bodies have been identified after forensic-genetic testing.

Testing and identification continue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos