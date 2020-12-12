50-year-old man beats and strangles mother to death in Armenian village

Today at 1:25 p.m. the police station in the city of Ashtarak received an alarm from a paramedic reporting that there was a body of a woman who had been strangled to death in one of the homes in Karin village of Aragatsotn Province, the Police of Armenia reported.
Police officers left for the scene of the incident and established the woman’s identity. Through urgent operational intelligence actions, police found out that the 84-year-old woman had been beaten and then strangled to death by her 50-year-old son.
The man has been found and apprehended.
A criminal case has been launched, and preliminary investigation is underway.