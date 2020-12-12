News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 12
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
50-year-old man beats and strangles mother to death in Armenian village
50-year-old man beats and strangles mother to death in Armenian village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 1:25 p.m. the police station in the city of Ashtarak received an alarm from a paramedic reporting that there was a body of a woman who had been strangled to death in one of the homes in Karin village of Aragatsotn Province, the Police of Armenia reported.

Police officers left for the scene of the incident and established the woman’s identity. Through urgent operational intelligence actions, police found out that the 84-year-old woman had been beaten and then strangled to death by her 50-year-old son.

The man has been found and apprehended.

A criminal case has been launched, and preliminary investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gunshots fired near Armenian military university, more than 20 capsules found
Police and investigators are...
 Person who called for violence against people of Artsakh, several politicians on social media is detained
Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, informed…
 113 bodies found in Mexico secret grave
Of the total, 30 bodies have been identified by relatives…
 Armenia opposition activist attacked
According to human rights activist Ruben Melikyan...
Islamists behead more than 50 in Mozambique
Up to 2,000 people have been killed in the conflict in the mainly-Muslim Cabo Delgado province…
 Media: Tunisian attacker in Nice arrived in France to carry out terrorist attack
The minister noted that the authorities are going to strengthen control at the country's borders...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos