Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head

Ambassador of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Tumanyan today had a meeting with Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the Embassy of Armenia in Iran reported on its Facebook page.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the cooperation of the customs services of Armenia and Iran and touched upon the activities carried out by customs bodies during the coronavirus pandemic and the war that took place in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Tumanyan presented the preparations for reconstruction and modernization of the Meghri customs point, after which the parties discussed the issues on necessary agreements on this.