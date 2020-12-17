News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head
Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Ambassador of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Tumanyan today had a meeting with Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the Embassy of Armenia in Iran reported on its Facebook page.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the cooperation of the customs services of Armenia and Iran and touched upon the activities carried out by customs bodies during the coronavirus pandemic and the war that took place in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tumanyan presented the preparations for reconstruction and modernization of the Meghri customs point, after which the parties discussed the issues on necessary agreements on this.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECHR confirms importance of interim measures for claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan
On 15 December 2020 the Court...
 Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Asked how he would assess...
 Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen
Harutyunyan also touched upon...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown
Chief of the General Staff of...
 Politik.am: Armenia currently has 1,400 missing servicemen and unrecognizable bodies of 700 victims
At this moment, the authorities have...
 Armenia MOD on video of Armenian servicemen being brought out of encirclement in Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages
The video corresponds to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos