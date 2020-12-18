US Vice-President Mike Pence vaccinated against COVID-19

US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the procedure was broadcast live on NBC News, RIA Novosti reported.
At the outset, the doctor asked them if they had allergic reactions from vaccines.
The reporters in the hall laughed when the Pences confidently gave a negative response to the following mandatory question: “Are you pregnant or are you breastfeeding?”
After a short inquiry, the doctor injected into the left shoulder and warned them that this was the first part of the vaccination. They might feel pain in the hand and will need to return for a second injection 21 days later. The procedure lasted a few minutes.
Pence told the doctors he hadn't felt a thing and that he appreciated their service to the country.