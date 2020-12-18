News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
US Vice-President Mike Pence vaccinated against COVID-19
US Vice-President Mike Pence vaccinated against COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the procedure was broadcast live on NBC News, RIA Novosti reported.

At the outset, the doctor asked them if they had allergic reactions from vaccines.

The reporters in the hall laughed when the Pences confidently gave a negative response to the following mandatory question: “Are you pregnant or are you breastfeeding?”

After a short inquiry, the doctor injected into the left shoulder and warned them that this was the first part of the vaccination. They might feel pain in the hand and will need to return for a second injection 21 days later. The procedure lasted a few minutes.

Pence told the doctors he hadn't felt a thing and that he appreciated their service to the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan to close land border with Russia due to coronavirus
The embassy has also advised...
 Slovakia PM tests positive for COVID-19
The country’s Minister of Agriculture...
 Macron suffering from fever, cough and fatigue after testing positive for COVID-19
Macron tested positive for the...
 Germany reports 33,777 coronavirus cases in the past day
To date, since the outbreak of...
 861 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 21 more coronavirus patients have died, but six of them—from some other illnesses…
 Biden, Pence to publicly get coronavirus vaccine
At age 78, US President-elect Joe Biden is in the high-risk group for the disease…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos