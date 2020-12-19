News
Newspaper: What plans does Russia have in Artsakh?
Newspaper: What plans does Russia have in Artsakh?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – 168 Zham daily of Armenia writes: A new phase has begun in RF [Russian Federation]-Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] relations with the Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev statement of November 9 and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the Armenian part of the Artsakh conflict zone; this, in fact, is aimed at eliminating Artsakh's dependence on Yerevan, or changing the direction of that dependence.

As we had informed, the Russian side plans to open the [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert airport for Moscow-Stepanakert flights. In addition to the peacekeeping mission, Russia has initiated and is carrying out large-scale humanitarian work in the city of Stepanakert, establishing a humanitarian center right in the area of the airport. It is also not ruled out that a Russian military base will be established in Artsakh. But according to our information, Russian plans [regarding Artsakh] are not limited to this.

According to 168.am’s Russian sources, RF has plans to make injections into the AR [Artsakh Republic] budget; moreover, to provide the budget, to make large investments in the AR infrastructure, education, and a number of other spheres.

"There will be roads, a university, developed infrastructure, a more active connection in the future with Baku as well. New borders are being drawn, a new situation, and the center of the Armenian statehood will be Stepanakert, whereas Yerevan will be in a more isolated state. Russia's attitude towards Yerevan is neutral, whereas mutual positive perceptions and a position towards Karabakh Armenians have been formed. There is a sincere desire to help that enclave to be established, although the issue of status there will not be discussed for 5 years; that is, RF does not plan—like the example of Abkhazia or Crimea—anything at this stage, but will sincerely try to eliminate the consequences of the [recent Karabakh] war and develop the state there. It's just that Russia has always been acceptable in that area, the inhabitants are mostly Russian-speaking, which is nice," said our close-diplomatic source. According to him, although AR President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Moscow after the war, Moscow's attitude towards him is not exact yet.

"However, regardless of everything, these plans exist and will be implemented, the Russian [peacekeeping] contingent is already there [in Karabakh], and this decides a lot," said our source close to the RF MFA.
