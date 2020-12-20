News
Sunday
December 20
News
Sunday
December 20
Germany speaks about dangerous consequences of COVID-19 new strain
Germany speaks about dangerous consequences of COVID-19 new strain
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Expert of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Bundestag deputy, epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach told what the emergence of a new UK strain of coronavirus will lead to,  RND reported.

The new mutation could increase the risk of infection, Lauterbach said. There are other consequences, in particular, the emergence of more dangerous strains.

this is a kind of vicious circle: the more infections, the more opportunities for mutations, and therefore more mutations. This, in turn, leads to more infections.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
