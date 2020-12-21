WHO recommends countries to assess risk of importing COVID-19 new strain

The World Health Organization recommends that countries analyze the risk of importing a new strain of coronavirus, said Melita Vujnovich, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia.
The World Health Organization at this point did not recommend any deadlines or something else, but recommended that an analysis of the risk of importation be done, and based on this, make your individual, national decision, she added.
She noted that the decision on air traffic or regimes on the country's borders is made individually.