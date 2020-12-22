News
Tuesday
December 22
News
537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 537 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 154,602 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 17 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,673 cases.

Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 658 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,410, the total respective number so far is 134,586, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,685—which is a drop by 894 in one day.

And 2,459 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 570,214 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
