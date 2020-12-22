News
Tuesday
December 22
News
Armenia opposition gives ruling bloc faction time until 6pm
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We give the [ruling bloc] My Step faction time until 18:00 to come with a delegation to discuss with the leadership of the Homeland Salvation Movement the situation in the country. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, stated this Tuesday during the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Taking into account that just a crazy traitor is sitting in this [government] building, in order to find solutions to the situation on the ground, we suggest that the My Step faction come—by no later that 18:00—to discuss with us the situation in the country," Saghatelyan said.
