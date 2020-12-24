News
Friday
December 25
News
COVID-19 vaccine sent to all EU member states
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The first COVID-19 vaccines have been sent to all EU member states at the same time.

The first vaccinations in the EU will be made in a few days, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted.

The European Commission on Monday admitted a vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech following a positive assessment from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
