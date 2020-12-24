COVID-19 vaccine sent to all EU member states

The first COVID-19 vaccines have been sent to all EU member states at the same time.
The first vaccinations in the EU will be made in a few days, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted.
The European Commission on Monday admitted a vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech following a positive assessment from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
I’m moved to see the first #COVID19 vaccines shipped to all EU countries, at the same time.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 24, 2020
In a few days, the first Europeans will be vaccinated.
Vaccines will be available for all soon.
Together, we will overcome the pandemic. https://t.co/PMEV2fAi4q