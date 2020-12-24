Zatulin: Armenia has to become the Russian Israel in the Caucasus

Armenia has to become the Russian Israel in the Caucasus — this is what former Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan would say. This is what First Vice-Chairman of the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin said during a discussion hosted by the Union of Armenians of Russia today.

According to him, in any case, it is necessary to take into consideration the growing appetite of Turkey, against which Russia has fought dozens of times and which says Crimea isn’t Russian and Syria isn’t Syrian.

“There has been an increase in the number of people in Russia who say the war isn’t their war and it’s not their problem. For instance, there are people like Maksim Shevchenko who rejoice over the defeat of the Armenians. I’m not calling on seeking the enemies of the people, but we need to know the people who are misleading us. First, they would say that Russia shouldn’t take part in the processes, but now they welcome the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Russian MP emphasized.