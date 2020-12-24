Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war

Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan today held a meeting with several dozens of representatives of voluntary detachments that participated in the war in Artsakh, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Greeting the voluntary soldiers, the Prime Minister stated that he was glad to meet them and added that this meeting was very important for him. He added that the meetings would be ongoing since there are many issues to analyze and understand and that it is necessary to talk about and plan for the future.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the volunteer soldiers for their service to the homeland and highly appreciated their service, civil stance and their willingness to place the truth above everything else.

The representatives of the voluntary detachments expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet with him and attached importance to such meetings for joint discussions on the current situation and the vision for the future. They also touched upon the problems that they had recorded during the war in Artsakh and made proposals for solutions.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan answered several questions from the volunteer soldiers that were related to the detection of cases of desertion and betrayal during the war, the developments surrounding the issue of Artsakh, army construction, reforms in the education system, the model of patriotic discipline, the introduction of the volunteer work component in different sectors of public life, effective activities of the public administration institutions, the fight against disinformation, the paths for political, economic and social development of Armenia, etc.