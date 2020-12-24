News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war
Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan today held a meeting with several dozens of representatives of voluntary detachments that participated in the war in Artsakh, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Greeting the voluntary soldiers, the Prime Minister stated that he was glad to meet them and added that this meeting was very important for him. He added that the meetings would be ongoing since there are many issues to analyze and understand and that it is necessary to talk about and plan for the future.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the volunteer soldiers for their service to the homeland and highly appreciated their service, civil stance and their willingness to place the truth above everything else.

The representatives of the voluntary detachments expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet with him and attached importance to such meetings for joint discussions on the current situation and the vision for the future. They also touched upon the problems that they had recorded during the war in Artsakh and made proposals for solutions.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan answered several questions from the volunteer soldiers that were related to the detection of cases of desertion and betrayal during the war, the developments surrounding the issue of Artsakh, army construction, reforms in the education system, the model of patriotic discipline, the introduction of the volunteer work component in different sectors of public life, effective activities of the public administration institutions, the fight against disinformation, the paths for political, economic and social development of Armenia, etc. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Residents of certain communities of Karabakh won't benefit from lump-sum financial assistance program
The Ministry of Territorial Administration and...
 Armenian PM, President discuss current situation in Armenia and security of borderline communities
The interlocutors discussed issues related to...
 Aliyev says resolutions supporting Artsakh mean nothing to Azerbaijan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has...
 Zatulin: "Package plan' most acceptable option for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
“It seems to me that this is the...
 Russian MP assesses possibility of Armenia becoming part of Russia
The deputy clarified that one can...
 Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg adopts motion condemning actions against Artsakh
Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan reports...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos