US President and First Lady say COVID-19 vaccine 'is truly a Christmas miracle'

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump published a video message, wished Americans a Merry Christmas, and said the COVID-19 vaccine 'is truly a Christmas miracle,' The Sun reported.

“The president and I want to wish every American a very merry Christmas,” Melania said, before noting that “this Christmas is different than years past.”

“We are battling a global pandemic that has affected all of us. Yet, through this great challenge, we have been inspired by the kindness and courage of citizens across this country.

“Teachers have worked extraordinary hard to keep our children learning, students have delivered groceries to elderly neighbors, communities have found new ways to stay connected to one another,” the first lady said.

“Courageous first responders, doctors, and nurses have given everything to save lives. Brilliant scientists have developed treatments and vaccines.”

The president noted the US is “delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives.”

He went on to say: “We’re grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers, and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible.”

“It is truly a Christmas miracle,” Trump said during the nearly three-minute-long clip.