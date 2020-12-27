News
101-year-old woman is first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Germany
101-year-old woman is first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Germany
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A 101-year-old woman living at a nursing home is the first person to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus in Germany, BILD reported.

Other citizens receiving care at the nursing home, as well as the personnel have also received the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine.

The first batch of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine was supplied to Germany on Saturday and will be equally distributed among 16 lands. According to the national plan that had been previously approved by the German Federal Ministry of Health, vaccinations will begin on December 27, and the first citizens to be vaccinated are citizens over 80, personnel of nursing homes, as well as the medical staffs of intensive care units that are at risk of getting infected and spreading the virus, RIA Novosti reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
