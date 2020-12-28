News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Fight occurs near Armenia parliament, ruling bloc MP punches demonstrator
Fight occurs near Armenia parliament, ruling bloc MP punches demonstrator
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A fight took place in front of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia between the protesters and Sisak Gabrielyan, a member of the majority My Step faction of the NA.

One of these demonstrators approaching the MP's car and asked: "Have you come to receive a bonus?"

Gabrielyan angrily got out of his car, one of the picketers pushed him, the latter started pushing the these protesters, a scuffle started, and Gabrielyan punched one of these citizens in the face.

Cursing was heard from both sides.

Sisak Gabrielyan, cursing these protesters, got back in his car and left.

The demonstrators cursed him back and threw eggs on his car.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition’s candidate for PM: I don’t think Pashinyan will go to snap elections
He is not a traitor, but the enemy of our people and state…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Demands for PM Pashinyan's resignation have lost their meaning
All those who want a change of power should sit at the negotiating table and discuss when and how snap parliamentary elections should be held in the country…
 Armenia ruling bloc MP: “Traitors” are those who built combat positions out of soil, wood for 20-30 years
I would like to appeal to the heads of law enforcement agencies—the Chief of Police and the Director of the National Security Service—to restore public order in Yerevan very quickly…
 Protesters start marching from outside Armenia legislature
They are chanting, "Nikol, traitor!," addressing PM Nikol Pashinyan...
 8 protesters apprehended near Armenian parliament
Citizens are holding a protest action...
 Yerevan police apprehend several citizens
In front of the entrance of the National Assembly of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos