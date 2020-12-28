Fight occurs near Armenia parliament, ruling bloc MP punches demonstrator

A fight took place in front of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia between the protesters and Sisak Gabrielyan, a member of the majority My Step faction of the NA.
One of these demonstrators approaching the MP's car and asked: "Have you come to receive a bonus?"
Gabrielyan angrily got out of his car, one of the picketers pushed him, the latter started pushing the these protesters, a scuffle started, and Gabrielyan punched one of these citizens in the face.
Cursing was heard from both sides.
Sisak Gabrielyan, cursing these protesters, got back in his car and left.
The demonstrators cursed him back and threw eggs on his car.