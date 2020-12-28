Armenia ruling bloc MP: “Traitors” are those who built combat positions out of soil, wood for 20-30 years

YEREVAN. – From this rostrum, I would like to appeal to the heads of law enforcement agencies—the Chief of Police and the Director of the National Security Service—to restore public order in Yerevan very quickly. Hayk Sargsyan, a member of the majority My Step faction, stated this Monday at the Sessions’ Hall of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
"This morning, a number of provocateurs—having personal interests—closed the entrances to the National Assembly and carried out provocations when a number of MPs entered [the NA building]. I appeal to the head of the Yerevan City Police Department, asking and demanding that public order be restored in Yerevan very quickly. Otherwise, this will lead to bad developments. Many citizens have been writing to me in recent days and saying that if the police do not work [to this end], we will have to protect our elected MPs and the government," he added.
Sargsyan reflected also on the opposition MPs calling Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the authorities "traitors." "The traitors are those who have plundered the country, built houses with big reinforced concrete walls for 20-30 years, and during that time, [combat] positions made of soil and wood. These are the traitors. The traitors are those under whose rule the number of our conscripts has halved. (…). The traitors are those who have led to this situation. The traitors are those who have put their children under their women's skirts and have not send them to the [combat] positions," he said.