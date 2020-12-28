News
Newsfeed
News
Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker changes mind on giving up her parliamentary seat
Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker changes mind on giving up her parliamentary seat
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I have changed my mind about giving up my [parliamentary] mandate. I’m not [giving] up the mandate, consider that I wrote [it] amid emotion. Lusine Badalyan, a member of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, said this in a talk with reporters in parliament Monday.

On November 16, Badalyan had announced on Facebook that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.

Asked why she changed her mind and what the government was doing now, she said that there were unfinished bills that needed to be finalized. "And the government informs from time to time what it is busy with. My colleagues are working on the return of the captives, on finding the missing," Lusine Badalyan added.
Հայերեն
