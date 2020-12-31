News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Stoltenberg: NATO does not consider Russia as direct threat
Stoltenberg: NATO does not consider Russia as direct threat
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday in an interview with Le Point magazine that the NATO does not consider Russia as a direct military threat, Russia Today reported.

Stoltenberg stated that he does not see direct threat from Russia in as a military attack, but he noted that Russia is taking hold using its military force against Georgia and Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow was behind the cyberattacks on the parliaments in Germany and Norway, in addition to accusing Russia again of using chemicals to kill people in UK.

Stoltenberg He noted that Russia possesses nuclear weapons and missiles that can reach all of Europe.

Also, the NATO Secretary General criticized Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems. Nonetheless, he asserted that Turkey is an important member of NATO, noting that it has a strategic geographic location, and stressing  the importance of keeping Turkey in the alliance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO Secretary General sends New Year's message to Armenia President
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has sent a...
 NATO to strengthen protection against possible biological attack
They have troops that specialize in defense against biological weapons threats...
 Global Research on Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan, Soros: Don’t blame the Soviets for war in Karabakh
His article runs as follows...
 Russian Armed Forces General Staff chief: NATO making more provocations near borders of Russia
“The training exercises of NATO’s troops are...
 Greek FM says EU moves slowly in response to Turkey's provocations in Eastern Mediterranean
A step has been taken, but ... the government has never said that it is enough...
 NATO countries disagreeing with Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos