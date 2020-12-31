Stoltenberg: NATO does not consider Russia as direct threat

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday in an interview with Le Point magazine that the NATO does not consider Russia as a direct military threat, Russia Today reported.

Stoltenberg stated that he does not see direct threat from Russia in as a military attack, but he noted that Russia is taking hold using its military force against Georgia and Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow was behind the cyberattacks on the parliaments in Germany and Norway, in addition to accusing Russia again of using chemicals to kill people in UK.

Stoltenberg He noted that Russia possesses nuclear weapons and missiles that can reach all of Europe.

Also, the NATO Secretary General criticized Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems. Nonetheless, he asserted that Turkey is an important member of NATO, noting that it has a strategic geographic location, and stressing the importance of keeping Turkey in the alliance.