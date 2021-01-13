News
Stepanakert: Artsakh meets all criteria of a state
Stepanakert: Artsakh meets all criteria of a state
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

For the world, the residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. This is what Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said live on Facebook.

“When we travel, we use passports of the Republic of Armenia. This is a normal phenomenon. This is how Armenia has guaranteed the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh to freedom of movement and related rights since the 1990s. We couldn’t exit the territory of Armenia with the passports of Artsakh.

The world hasn’t recognized our independence yet, but it has acknowledged our existence, state bodies, territory and population. In other words, we meet all the criteria of a state. One way or another, the world views us as citizens of Artsakh,” Beglaryan stated.
