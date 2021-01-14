Conservative Party of Armenia thanks France for solely doing its best to prevent the Russian-Turkish project

The Conservative Party of Armenia, led by Mikayel Hayrapetyan, has issued the following statement:
“The Conservative Party of Armenia expresses its gratitude to President of the French Republic Mr. Emmanuel Macron. While the US is busy with its difficult domestic affairs, France is solely doing everything possible to prevent implementation of Russian-Turkish project.
For 70 years, the Free World and dissidents who suffered at Soviet concentration camps, including numerous Armenians defeated the Empire of Evil with a tremendous amount of ideas, efforts and resources and sacrificed their lives. We hope the West also doesn’t accept the approaches of the fathers of the Empire of Evil, that is, Lenin and Stalin, as well as the boundaries that they unfairly drew. Today, little Armenia stands almost alone against authoritarianism and the Russian-Turkish alliance targeted against civilization in the South Caucasus.
In our mission of the most eastern border guards in Western civilization, we anticipate more active and drastic interference of the West [OSCE Minsk Group] in the solutions to the issues related to international recognition of the status of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the return of Armenian captives, border control and disruption of the Russian-Turkish project. The people who have been guarding the borders of the West for a thousand years have the moral right to anticipate fairness and fulfillment of duty from their allies."