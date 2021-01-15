News
Greek parliament approves purchase of 18 French Rafale fighters
Greek parliament approves purchase of 18 French Rafale fighters
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Greek parliament overwhelmingly approved the purchase of 18 French Rafale fighters, Katimeniri reported.

The purchase of Meteor aircraft and compatible air-to-air missiles is expected to cost Greece 2.3 billion euros. Delivery of 18 aircraft - 12 used and six new, is scheduled to begin by mid-year. It will be completed in two years.

The purchase is part of an ambitious plan announced by the government in September to modernize the military over the next five years, amid tensions with neighboring Turkey.
