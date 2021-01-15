News
Friday
January 15
News
Friday
January 15
Armenia PM: 2021 shall become year of restoration of our economic ambitions
Armenia PM: 2021 shall become year of restoration of our economic ambitions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The 2022 macroeconomic framework for Armenia was discussed during Friday's consultation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In his opening remarks, Pashinyan noted as follows in particular: "We must clearly record that 2021 will be a year of restoration of our economic ambitions. We need to formulate the courses of action that will enable to overcome the difficulties and truly restore the economic ambitions that we had as a result of the well-known events of 2020. We have many economic challenges, but we also have many opportunities. Of course, first of all, we must focus on the solution of humanitarian problems. And on the other hand, we must record that the trilateral statement signed in Moscow on January 11—and its possible implementation—can create completely new economic opportunities for the Republic of Armenia."

At the ensuing consultation, the PM noted that the quality of the programs being implemented in 2021 will have an impact on the macroeconomic framework of Armenia in 2022, and they need to be consistent in ensuring high performance of the programs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
