Turkey informs about composition of Turkish-Russian ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says 60 Russian and Turkish soldiers will be serving at the joint ceasefire monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh, RIA Novosti reported.
“The ceasefire monitoring center will be located in the Aghdam region of Azerbaijan. The containers are already in place, and construction has been launched. In the first stage, there will be 60 Turkish and Russian servicemen there. Turkish soldiers have already started heading to the monitoring center under construction,” Cavusoglu said, Sabah reported.
Cavusoglu added that this won’t be a large monitoring center, even though it can be expanded, if necessary.
“If a need emerges in the future, Turkey will reach an agreement with Azerbaijan and always provide the necessary support,” the Turkish minister added.