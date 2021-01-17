News
Sunday
January 17
News
Sunday
January 17
351 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
351 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of Sunday morning, 164,586 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, with 152,772 recoveries and 2,992 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed.

A total of 8,093 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

In total, 623,311 tests have been conducted so far.

Thus, 2,607 tests were done Saturday, of which 351 new cases.

There are 157 more recoveries and 5 more deaths.

And one case of death was registered Saturday when the patient had tested positive for COVID19, but the cause of death was another disease; the total of such cases is 729 now.
