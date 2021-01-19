News
Tuesday
January 19
Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia: PM candidate Vazgen Manukyan is in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Some news websites are spreading information that ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan, opposition Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for prime minister, is currently visiting Syunik Province, but the people of Syunik have blocked his way and do not allow him to enter the province. The Homeland Salvation Movement, which demands the resignation of incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan, has noted about this in a statement it released on Tuesday.

"We report that this is disinformation. Vazgen Manukyan and the Homeland Salvation Movement do not have any provincial visits at the moment. Vazgen Manukyan is in Yerevan, in his office, and his meeting with a group of economists has just ended. We also inform that the Homeland Salvation Movement plans to provincial visits in the near future, about which information will be provided," the movement added in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
