Sunday
March 28
Russia Ambassador to Armenia mentions unblocking of communications as solution to Lars checkpoint issue
Russia Ambassador to Armenia mentions unblocking of communications as solution to Lars checkpoint issue
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

If I could answer the question how the issue of traffic jams at Upper Lars checkpoint can be solved, that would be wonderful. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters today.

Kopirkin said this issue can’t be solved easily since traffic jams are frequent, but added that, in his opinion, one of the ways to solve the issue is the work that is being done to unblock communications in the region within the scope of the trilateral task force.

The only land route from Armenia to Russia passes through the Upper Lars checkpoint located on the Stepantsminda-Lars highway. Due to snow and landslides, the highway is regularly closed, causing traffic jams.

By saying ‘unblocking of communications in the region’, Kopirkin refers to the links between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
