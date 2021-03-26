News
Netherlands to send 200 people on vacation to Greece to see if tourism is possible during pandemic
Netherlands to send 200 people on vacation to Greece to see if tourism is possible during pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Netherlands will send about 200 people on an eight-day vacation to Greece to see if tourism is possible during the pandemic. People will go on an all-inclusive trip for 399 euros to the island of Rhodes, Greece, BBC reported.

While on vacation, travelers will have to stay at the resort and will be quarantined for 10 days upon returning to the Netherlands.

Already 25,000 people have signed up for the experiment. It was organized by the travel agency Sunweb. The selected 187 persons are prohibited from leaving the resort and will stay at the Mitsis Grand Hotel, where they will be the only guests.

Those taking part in the experiment must be sure to pass the coronavirus test before leaving.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Netherlands has registered 1.25 million confirmed cases and 16,536 deaths.
