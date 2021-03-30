News
Tehran says US return to Iranian deal requires no new plan
Tehran says US return to Iranian deal requires no new plan
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Other than Washington's political will, no plan is required to get the United States back into the nuclear deal (JCPOA) to fulfill its commitments,  IRNA reports referring to IRI's permanent mission to the UN.

Iran maintains contacts with other participants in the JCPOA, and no proposals for the United States to join the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan are required. For the full and immediate fulfillment of all its obligations on the nuclear deal and Resolution No. 2231, only a political decision of the United States is required, the mission tweeted.

Politico earlier announced that the Joe Biden administration is going to submit new proposals to the Iranian government this week to unblock the situation over the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), designed to resolve the crisis around Tehran's nuclear development.

According to the newspaper, the initiative provides for the easing of sanctions against Iran in response to the suspension by Tehran of some activities in the nuclear field.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
