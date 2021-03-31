News
Armen Sarkissian on possibility of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku
Armen Sarkissian on possibility of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In an interview with the Russian RBK TV, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said there might be normal relations between Yerevan and Baku, but he doesn’t know when.

“I can’t say when there will be normal relations between Yerevan and Baku. All this is extremely painful for Armenia, just like it was painful for Azerbaijan. However, before we talk about the normalization of relations or any project, there are very painful issues that need to be solved. There are Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, but no Azerbaijani prisoners of war in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is very painful. If we look at this from the perspective of international law, it is wrong. Before talking about other topics, I believe it would be right for Azerbaijan to return all the prisoners of war and be somewhat humanistic…The families of those prisoners of war are suffering…There are a lot of prisoners of war. Azerbaijan can help these families by providing information or bodies.”

Sarkissian refused to answer the question whether it was wrong that Armenia failed to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh even during the war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
