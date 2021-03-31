News
News
Karabakh internal affairs minister holds discussion on security within country's borders
Karabakh internal affairs minister holds discussion on security within country's borders
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Minister of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Karen Sargsyan today received Chief of Police, Police Colonel Artem Harutyunyan and Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations, Colonel of the Rescue Service Mekhak Arzumanyan and discussed issues related to internal security in the republic.

The State Service for Emergency Situations reports that, in this subtext, the minister gave several assignments and attached importance to enhanced service in the capital and within the regional divisions of the Police and the Service.

Sargsyan emphasized that the primary objective is to stand with the people and guarantee their safety in the new post-war realities. He also inquired about the problems with round-the-clock on-duty service on interregional and interstate roads.

The police chief and the head of the State Service for Emergency Situations were also provided with brief information about the implementation of actions planned to be implemented this year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
